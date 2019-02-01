English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
We Have Mandate to Continue Reforms, Moving Towards New India by 2022, says Piyush Goyal
"We have a decisive mandate to continue structured reforms. We have reversed policy paralysis," said the finance minister.
New Delhi: Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government had the decisive mandate to continue structured reforms and it was moving towards realising a "New India by 2022".
Presenting the interim budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, "We are moving towards realising New India by 2022."
"We have a decisive mandate to continue structured reforms. We have reversed policy paralysis," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is an interim budget or a 'Vote on Account'.
Goyal stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment.
Goyal began the interim budget speech by wishing Union Minister Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery and good health.
Earlier, the Cabinet had approved the Interim Budget for 2019-20.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results