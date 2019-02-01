LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

We Have Mandate to Continue Reforms, Moving Towards New India by 2022, says Piyush Goyal

"We have a decisive mandate to continue structured reforms. We have reversed policy paralysis," said the finance minister.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Have Mandate to Continue Reforms, Moving Towards New India by 2022, says Piyush Goyal
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government had the decisive mandate to continue structured reforms and it was moving towards realising a "New India by 2022".

Presenting the interim budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, "We are moving towards realising New India by 2022."

"We have a decisive mandate to continue structured reforms. We have reversed policy paralysis," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is an interim budget or a 'Vote on Account'.

Goyal stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment.

Goyal began the interim budget speech by wishing Union Minister Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery and good health.

Earlier, the Cabinet had approved the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,647.84 +391.15 ( +1.08%)

NIFTY 50

10,943.25 +112.30 ( +1.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,062.50 6.34
Vedanta 165.25 -16.27
Reliance 1,240.30 1.07
Axis Bank 714.40 -1.15
Yes Bank 191.75 -1.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 714.50 -1.17
Maruti Suzuki 7,066.10 6.61
Vedanta 165.30 -16.30
Hero Motocorp 2,820.55 7.98
Reliance 1,238.95 0.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,820.70 7.91
Maruti Suzuki 7,064.50 6.37
Eicher Motors 19,795.00 4.15
Bajaj Finance 2,678.05 4.01
Indiabulls Hsg 686.55 3.29
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,820.55 7.98
Maruti Suzuki 7,066.10 6.61
Bajaj Finance 2,678.10 4.19
M&M 706.10 3.72
HUL 1,826.70 3.66
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.25 -16.27
Zee Entertain 368.50 -3.08
ICICI Bank 359.00 -1.50
Axis Bank 714.40 -1.15
BPCL 341.90 -1.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.30 -16.30
ICICI Bank 358.55 -1.56
Axis Bank 714.50 -1.17
Yes Bank 191.65 -1.36
Sun Pharma 424.15 -0.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram