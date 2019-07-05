Budget 2019: What is Public Account | Public Account Meaning and Definition
Receipts and disbursements which do not form part of the Consolidated Fund of India are included in the public accounts of India.
Representative image (Reuters)
The Public Account of India was constituted by Article 266(2)of the Indian Constitution. It deals with the money received by the government, i.e. state provident funds, various pre-deposits under income tax, depreciation and reserve funds of departmental undeetakings are paid into public accounts. Thus, receipts and disbursements which do not form part of the Consolidated Fund of India are included in the public accounts of India.
Public Account of India accounts for flows for those transactions where the government is merely acting as a banker. Examples of those are provident funds, small savings and so on. These funds do not belong to the government. They have to be paid back at some time to their rightful owners. Because of this nature of the fund, expenditures from it are not required to be approved by the Parliament.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|20 Microns
|38.70
|-0.39
|Hexaware Tech
|372.85
|-2.07
|Atul
|3,954.20
|-1.08
|Amrutanjan Heal
|300.35
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|20 Microns
|38.50
|-1.03
|7NR Retail
|80.00
|0.00
|Hexaware Tech
|372.85
|-2.14
|Alufluoride
|120.95
|-1.35
|Aplab
|10.88
|4.92
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Budget 2019: Expectations and Recommendations of Indian Automobile Industry
- Telangana Submits Proposal to DGCA for Commercial Drone Operations
- Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Super Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding
- Canon Ivy Rec is a Curious Little Crowdfunded Camera Shaped Like a Keychain
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 200 Crore, Spider-Man Far From Home Opens to Positive Reviews
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s