Budget 2019: What is Revenue Receipt and Revenue Expenditure | Meaning and Definition
The Union Budget, in a nutshell, is nothing but a statement of income and expenditure. Two important elements on both sides - income and expenditure - are Revenue Receipts and Revenue Expenditure.
Photo used for representation.
The Union Budget, in a nutshell, is nothing but a statement of income and expenditure. Two important elements on both sides - income and expenditure - are Revenue Receipts and Revenue Expenditure.
So what do Revenue Receipt and Revenue Expenditure mean and why are they so important?
Government receipts which neither create asset nor reduce any liability are called Revenue Receipts. Essentially, these are current income receipts for the government from all sources. Revenue Receipts are further classified into tax revenue and non-tax revenue.
Tax Revenue will include receipts from direct tax which in the form of income tax is paid to the government. It will also include various indirect taxes like GST and Cess levied and collected by the government on various goods and services.
Non-tax Revenue will include receipts from the government’s divestment process which are nothing but the proceeds from the stake sale in various public sector undertakings. Non-tax Revenue will also include the dividend income which the government receives as a shareholder of the various public sector undertakings.
As the name suggests, Revenue Expenditure is also called income statement expenditure. It denotes short-term cost-related assets that are not capitalised. To put it simply, these are the maintenance expenditure which the government makes towards the assets which it owns in order to keep them functioning. These expenditures are recurring in nature and are incurred by the government regularly.
Revenue Expenditure must not create an asset for the government. For example, payment of salaries or pension as it does not create any asset. However, the amount spent on construction of Metro is not Revenue Expenditure as it leads to the creation of an asset.
Revenue Expenditure also must not decrease the liability for the government. For example, repayment of borrowings is not Revenue Expenditure as it leads to a reduction in liability of the government.
The difference between Revenue Receipt and Revenue Expenditure is known as Revenue Deficit.
In Union Budget 2018-19, Revenue Receipt was estimated to be at Rs 17.25 lakh crore and Revenue Expenditure was estimated to be at Rs 21 lakh crore which worked out to a Revenue Deficit of Rs 4 lakh crore.
A Revenue Deficit does not denote an actual loss of revenue for the government but it only means a shortfall in revenue from what was expected by the government.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|20 Microns
|38.70
|-0.39
|Hexaware Tech
|372.85
|-2.07
|Atul
|3,954.20
|-1.08
|Amrutanjan Heal
|300.35
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|20 Microns
|38.50
|-1.03
|7NR Retail
|80.00
|0.00
|Hexaware Tech
|372.85
|-2.14
|Alufluoride
|120.95
|-1.35
|Aplab
|10.88
|4.92
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies End Campaign With 23-Run Victory Over Winless Afghanistan
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
- Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Underwater Maternity Photoshoot
- Canon Ivy Rec is a Curious Little Crowdfunded Camera Shaped Like a Keychain
- Rangoli Calls Taapsee a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s