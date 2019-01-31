English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget 2019: When and Where to Watch Live Stream of Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's Speech
The first phase of union budget session began on January 31 and will continue till February 11. There will be a second session after Lok Sabha polls.
File photo of Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goel.
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget 2019 in Parliament on Friday. This year's budget session comes months before the Lok Sabha elections.
Here is how you can watch the Budget presentation live:
Where To Watch Union Budget LIVE Streaming Online?
Watch the live webcast of the Union Budget 2018 here: https://www.news18.com/livetv/
When To Watch Union Budget?
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present his Budget speech at 11 am in the Parliament.
When will the Budget Session End?
The first phase of union budget session began on January 31 and will continue till February 11. There will be a second session after Lok Sabha polls.
