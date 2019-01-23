English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget 2019's Focus on Banks, Consumers and Farm Sector to Set Tone for Markets
The performance of India Inc. for the quarter ended December and the Interim Budget 2019 in the first week of February 2019 would dictate the near-term movement of the market.
File Photo of Arun Jaitley before Budget presentation (File Photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The New Year started positive yet slightly pressed over a sombre note with the Indian equity market making a marginal gain in the first 15 days of the year.
Both Nifty50 index and BSE Sensex rose 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. The surge in the global equity market and continuation of buying interest by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) helped the Indian equity market to post some gains.
However, it was not a broad-based rally, as buying-in select index stocks aided the key broader indices to witness the up-move.
The aggregate market capitalisation of BSE Sensex in value term declined by Rs 0.8 lakh crore to Rs 144 lakh crore. In the first 15 days of 2019, the BSE-500 and NSE MidCap-100 indices decline 0.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
Second, the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) who were net buyers in November and December 2018 remained sellers. They sold Indian equities worth Rs 5,200 crore so far in 2019.
Concerns about the deterioration in fiscal deficits ahead of the general election in 2019 due to populist measures of the government to woo voters prompted FPIs to offload equities and bonds.
The 10-year G-SEC yield surged to 7.47 percent from the low of 7.21 percent in just one month.
One expects the Foreign Private Investment's(FPI) interest in Indian markets to remain sombre in the medium-term.
The market has remained volatile, but the Nifty 50 index has been moving in a tight range of 10,600 to 10,950. The index needs to make a decisive move outside the range for confirming a directional bias.
Until then, this market is purely a trader’s market and retail investors need to strictly invest through mutual funds.
Meanwhile, the performance of India Inc. for the quarter ended December and the Interim Budget 2019 in the first week of February 2019 would dictate the near-term movement of the market.
While the banking sector is set to see significant gains led by higher treasury income, other sectors like consumer, building materials and capital goods are also expected to witness healthy earnings traction on the back of favourable volume and waning cost pressure.
The market is factoring in decent earnings growth, and any disappointment in earnings performance may result in considerable selling pressure.
A visible sign of a slowdown in global markets in the form of a decline in export of China and contraction in India’s global trade and government’s emphasis on the rural population on the backdrop of general elections are likely to bring domestic consumption story in play in the near-term.
Hence, sectors like private banks, consumers, cement, tractors, and two-wheelers stocks is most likely to be the flavour of markets in the next couple of weeks.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Both Nifty50 index and BSE Sensex rose 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. The surge in the global equity market and continuation of buying interest by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) helped the Indian equity market to post some gains.
However, it was not a broad-based rally, as buying-in select index stocks aided the key broader indices to witness the up-move.
The aggregate market capitalisation of BSE Sensex in value term declined by Rs 0.8 lakh crore to Rs 144 lakh crore. In the first 15 days of 2019, the BSE-500 and NSE MidCap-100 indices decline 0.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
Second, the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) who were net buyers in November and December 2018 remained sellers. They sold Indian equities worth Rs 5,200 crore so far in 2019.
Concerns about the deterioration in fiscal deficits ahead of the general election in 2019 due to populist measures of the government to woo voters prompted FPIs to offload equities and bonds.
The 10-year G-SEC yield surged to 7.47 percent from the low of 7.21 percent in just one month.
One expects the Foreign Private Investment's(FPI) interest in Indian markets to remain sombre in the medium-term.
The market has remained volatile, but the Nifty 50 index has been moving in a tight range of 10,600 to 10,950. The index needs to make a decisive move outside the range for confirming a directional bias.
Until then, this market is purely a trader’s market and retail investors need to strictly invest through mutual funds.
Meanwhile, the performance of India Inc. for the quarter ended December and the Interim Budget 2019 in the first week of February 2019 would dictate the near-term movement of the market.
While the banking sector is set to see significant gains led by higher treasury income, other sectors like consumer, building materials and capital goods are also expected to witness healthy earnings traction on the back of favourable volume and waning cost pressure.
The market is factoring in decent earnings growth, and any disappointment in earnings performance may result in considerable selling pressure.
A visible sign of a slowdown in global markets in the form of a decline in export of China and contraction in India’s global trade and government’s emphasis on the rural population on the backdrop of general elections are likely to bring domestic consumption story in play in the near-term.
Hence, sectors like private banks, consumers, cement, tractors, and two-wheelers stocks is most likely to be the flavour of markets in the next couple of weeks.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|430.65
|2.79
|Reliance
|1,232.65
|-0.20
|Yes Bank
|197.80
|2.91
|ICICI Prudentia
|304.70
|-11.68
|Mindtree
|911.00
|-1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|430.75
|3.04
|Ratnamani Metal
|841.00
|-8.03
|Hathway Cable
|31.60
|2.76
|Yes Bank
|197.75
|2.94
|Bombay Burmah
|1,217.60
|-0.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|197.80
|2.91
|Sun Pharma
|430.70
|2.80
|Zee Entertain
|436.35
|2.61
|Wipro
|354.00
|2.16
|Tata Steel
|465.25
|1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|197.75
|2.94
|Sun Pharma
|430.75
|3.04
|Tata Steel
|465.10
|1.82
|HUL
|1,775.00
|1.43
|Bajaj Finance
|2,640.00
|0.89
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|784.30
|-2.49
|Indiabulls Hsg
|783.15
|-1.78
|Infosys
|732.85
|-1.68
|ITC
|285.55
|-1.45
|NTPC
|141.05
|-1.23
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- Every Year During Diwali, I would Go Away to the Jungle: PM Narendra Modi to 'Humans of Bombay'
- Serena Williams Knocked Out of Australian Open in Rare Meltdown; It’s Pliskova vs Osaka in Semis
- Amazon’s Great Indian Sale Last Day Offers: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Apple iPhone X And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results