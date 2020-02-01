Budget 2020: FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman Sets Up Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts

In the Union Budget for FY20-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for the skill development sector in budget 2020-2021.

Speaking at the presentation of the Union Budget 2020-2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed foreign direct investment (FDI) and external commercial borrowings (ECB) in education and added that 150 higher education institutions will start apprenticeships and Urban Local Bodies will provide internships opportunities for fresh engineers for a year.

The Finance Minister also proposed that a common eligibility test to be setup for non-gazetted posts. She added that a centre will be put up in each district, especially aspirational districts. The move will help aspirants to aim for one test to apply for government jobs.

During the presentation of Budget 2020, she also revealed that under the Study in India programme, an INDSAT exam is proposed to be held in Asian and African countries.

According to Sitharaman, there is a shortage of qualified medical doctors, for which, she added that the budget proposes to attach a medical college to existing district hospitals under PPP mode.

She also said that the National Police University and National Forensic University are being proposed while planning to allow degree level full-fledged online education programme. The FM said special bridge courses will be designed for teachers, nurses, paramedical staff, caregivers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.