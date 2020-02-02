Budget 2020 Allocates Rs 100 Crore to Host G-20 Presidency in 2022
The G20 (or Group of Twenty) is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by her deputy Anurag Thakur (to her right) and a team of officials, shows a folder containing the Union Budget documents on her arrival at Parliament in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India will host the G-20 Presidency in 2022 and Rs 100 crore has been allocated for this purpose.
During this meeting, India would be able to drive the global economic and development agenda, the Finance Minister said while presenting the Budget for 2020-21 in Parliament.
"I am happy to inform that India will host G-20 Presidency in the year 2022 - the year of 75th anniversary of independence of Indian Nation," she said.
India would be able to drive considerably the global economic and development agenda during this presidency, the minister said. "For this historic occasion, I allocate a sum of Rs 100 crore to begin the preparations," she added.
