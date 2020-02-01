Budget 2020: Gold Prices Rise Above Rs 41,000, Inches Close to Record High
On MCX, gold futures were trading over Rs 41,000 mark per 10 grams. It had hit the record high last month.
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Gold futures were trading in the green on MCX commodity exchange on Saturday. MCX is holding special trading on Saturday, as the Union Budget 2020-2021 is being tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament.
On MCX, gold futures were trading over Rs 41,000 mark per 10 grams. It had hit the record high last month.
Gold prices in the international market are rising after the rampant spread of the deadly coronavirus that started in China.
According to Chinese health authorities, coronavirus as on Friday, January 31, claimed 259 lives. The number of confirmed cases rose by 2,102, increasing the total to 11,791 in China alone.
The World Health Organization, or WHO, has declared coronavirus a "global emergency". The United States has also declared a public health emergency in response to the outbreak, asking its citizens to return from the Hubei province.
The fear of coronavirus has gripped financial markets across the world. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 603.41 points or 2.09 per cent and the S&P 500 index also shed off its gains to close 1.77 per cent down.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|1,190.50
|-1.77
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|Reliance
|1,383.30
|-2.01
|ICICI Prudentia
|455.10
|-10.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,165.10
|4.13
|HUL
|2,073.60
|1.94
|Nestle
|15,618.70
|1.68
|Tech Mahindra
|807.50
|1.52
|Infosys
|780.25
|0.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|218.85
|-6.97
|Tata Motors
|165.75
|-6.14
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|HDFC
|2,270.75
|-5.87
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill To Hunt For Groom In New Show 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'
- No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Says Arhaan Khan Is 'Very Disturbed' With Rashami Desai's Behaviour
- WATCH: Dhoni Hilariously Pokes Fun at Wife Sakshi for 'Using' Him to Gain Instagram Followers
- This Bionic Jellyfish Can Swim Three Times Faster; May be Used to Explore The Oceans