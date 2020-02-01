Budget 2020: Gold Prices Rise Above Rs 41,000, Inches Close to Record High

Gold futures were trading in the green on MCX commodity exchange on Saturday. MCX is holding special trading on Saturday, as the Union Budget 2020-2021 is being tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament.

On MCX, gold futures were trading over Rs 41,000 mark per 10 grams. It had hit the record high last month.

Gold prices in the international market are rising after the rampant spread of the deadly coronavirus that started in China.

According to Chinese health authorities, coronavirus as on Friday, January 31, claimed 259 lives. The number of confirmed cases rose by 2,102, increasing the total to 11,791 in China alone.

The World Health Organization, or WHO, has declared coronavirus a "global emergency". The United States has also declared a public health emergency in response to the outbreak, asking its citizens to return from the Hubei province.

The fear of coronavirus has gripped financial markets across the world. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 603.41 points or 2.09 per cent and the S&P 500 index also shed off its gains to close 1.77 per cent down.

