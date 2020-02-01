Tax Cuts for Salaried Class, Investment in Rural India: What Congress Expects from Budget 2020

New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday expressed their hopes towards the Union Budget 2020. Relief to the salaried class through tax cuts; help to industries that had faced hardship due to demonisation and investment in the rural sector, were among the things that the opposition party prospected.

The last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP, said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. "Budget 2019 = Consumption crashed, Unemployment soared, Farm distress surged, Incomes declined, Investments slumped, Public spending fell, GDP nose dived!," Surjewala tweeted.

Surjewala added that despite the hard failures of last year's Bugdet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given corporate tax cuts of Rs 1,45,000 crore. "Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to the salaried class and invest in rural India," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped the the current budget would fulfill the common people's expectations. "Budget 2020 is the time for NDA government to provide a healing touch to the people and industries facing hardships since the noteban," Gehlot said.

