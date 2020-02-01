Budget 2020: Swadeshi Jagran Manch Finds FM's Proposal to Introduce FDI in Education Retrograde Move

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Business
2-min read

Budget 2020: Swadeshi Jagran Manch Finds FM's Proposal to Introduce FDI in Education Retrograde Move

Swadeshi Jagran Manch leader Ashwani Mahajan said quality will be compromised with FDI in education, which seems to be an exploitative move. "We need to raise our own education standards by encouraging our institutes," he said.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Budget 2020: Swadeshi Jagran Manch Finds FM's Proposal to Introduce FDI in Education Retrograde Move
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by her deputy Anurag Thakur (to her right) and a team of officials, shows a folder containing the Union Budget documents on her arrival at Parliament in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) found Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal in Budget 2020 to introduce foreign direct investment (FDI) in the education sector a retrograde move.

While the outfit’s national co-convener, Ashwani Mahajan, applauded the government for giving a boost to the manufacturing sector, he slammed Sitharaman for planning to allow FDI in education and tax concessions to foreign portfolio investors.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development, while stating the government’s plan to introduce FDI in the sector.

Mahajan told News18 this year’s Budget was considered the toughest of the decade. “Though the overall approach in the Budget coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for the use of indigenous products, tax concessions to foreign portfolio investors and FDI in education should have been avoided as they are retrograde steps.”

He said the quality of education would be compromised with the new proposal. "It's not like our institutes would turn into Oxford (University) or Boston (University) overnight. We need to raise our own education standards by encouraging our institutes. The FDI move is exploitative," he said.

He said a broad vision was seen in the Budget in the form of provisions for the corporate world, foreign investors, infrastructure and personal tax reforms, while trying to increase the income of the common man and support the rural economy.

“For a long time, our manufacturing sector has almost remained stagnant. The capacity of domestic industries is not fully utilised, hence, the question of creating new industrial capacity does not arise. Since 2001, our trade deficit has increased from $6 billion to $176 billion which is almost 30 times.

“Unfortunately, the huge domestic market with a population of 135 crore is being served by products from foreign countries. The previous governments, which were overwhelmed by the concept of free trade, had not imagined that as a result of their continuous import tariffs reduction, our domestic industry was virtually destroyed, new capacity was not built and the youth of our country remained jobless.

“On the other hand, small businessmen started losing livelihood due to new business models in e-commerce,” Mahajan said.

“To discourage imports, the finance minister has said the rule of origin will be implemented in the free trade agreements made by previous governments. The effect will be that flow of Chinese goods that enter India through ASEAN countries under the guise of free trade agreements will be curbed,” he said.

In addition, in line with its earlier policy of increasing tariffs on electronics, telecom products and textiles, the government is now increasing tariffs on items like furniture and medical devices.

“This will lead to the setting up of new industries. This move can support PM’s ‘Make in India’ policy and help boost manufacturing, income and employment generation in the country. This also furthers Modi’s appeal to citizens to use indigenous products,” Mahajan added.

Till now, the attitude of policy makers has been that there is no scope of increasing employment in agriculture and rural areas, but this government has managed to break that view, he said.

"The budget has prepared a 16-point action plan to generate wealth, income and employment in rural areas, particularly in fisheries, horticulture and other non-farm activities. This is a welcome move,” Mahajan said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,190.50 -1.77
SBI 303.15 -4.83
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
Reliance 1,383.30 -2.01
ICICI Prudentia 455.10 -10.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,165.10 4.13
HUL 2,073.60 1.94
Nestle 15,618.70 1.68
Tech Mahindra 807.50 1.52
Infosys 780.25 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 218.85 -6.97
Tata Motors 165.75 -6.14
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
HDFC 2,270.75 -5.87
SBI 303.15 -4.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram