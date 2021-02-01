Budget 2021 Date, Time, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech on TV, Online

The ninth budget under the Narendra Modi-led Union government will be presented on Monday (February 1). Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her promised budget 2021 that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man, as well as, focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours. Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".

As India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

When will Union Budget 2021 be presented?

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited budget 2021 at 11 am on February 1 (Monday). The Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament on January 29 after President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of Parliament.

The Economic Survey 2021-222 was authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The document details the state of different sectors of the economy and reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

Meanwhile, the immediate direction of the stock exchanges would be decided by the outcome of Finance Minister's Budget 2021.

