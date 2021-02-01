Budget 2021: Financial Support Worth Rs 6,251 Crore Will be Given to 10 Countries. See List

The Indian government will provide financial assistance worth Rs 6,251.65 crore in form of grants and loans to 10 countries in the region. According to the budget documents, the highest assistance goes to Bhutan; Rs 2,884.65 crore will be given to the country - Rs 2,052.37 crore in form of grant and Rs 832.28 crore in form of loan, says a report by ZeeNews.

Meanwile, Rs 257 crore has also been allocated to the Personnel Ministry for the next financial year for domestic and foreign training of bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure, according to the Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Here are the countries which will be provided Financial Assistance:

• The second highest amount will be provided to Mauritius at Rs 1,025 crore.

• Nepal will receive Rs 800 crore.

• According to budget estimates an increase Afghanistan will Rs 992 crore more financial assistance this year. Currently, the Afghan Parliament gets Rs 400 crore.

• Maldives and Myanmar will receive Rs 300 crore.

• Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will get Rs 200 crore.

• Seychelles will get Rs 140 crore, and Mongolia will receive Rs 2 crore.

• The Chabahar project has been given Rs 100 crore. The same amount has been estimated for Financial year 2021-22.

• Africa will receive Rs 350 crore.

• Eurasian countries will get Rs 45 crore.

• Latin America will get about Rs 20 crore.

• The budget for MEA for Financial year 2020-21 stands at Rs 17,346.71 crore.