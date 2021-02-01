Budget 2021: What Gets Costlier, Cheaper; Check Full List Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Monday. It is the ninth budget presented by the Narendra Modi-led Union government. Sitharaman today proposed a sharp rise in capital expenditure for the next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the current financial year. However, Sitharaman's budget did not bring any relief to the middle class as income tax slabs remain unchanged.

List of things that got cheaper:

- Naphtha

- Caprolactam

- Nylon Chips

- Nylon fibre and yarn

- Iron and Steel melting scrap, including stainless steel scrap

- Primary/Semi-finished products of non-alloy steel

- Flat products of non-alloy and alloy-steel

- Long products of non-alloy, stainless and alloy steel

- Raw materials used in manufacture of CRGO Steel

- Copper Scrap

- Components or parts, including engines, for manufacture of aircrafts by Public Sector Units of Ministry of Defence

- Platinum, Pallidum

- Waste and Scrap of Precious Metals

- Spent Catalyst or ash containing precious metals

- Precious Metal Coins

- Husbandry Feed additives or pre-mixes

List of things that got costlier:

- Cotton

- Cotton waste

- Raw Silk (not thrown) and silk yarn/yarn spun from silk waste

- Denatured ethyl alcohol (ethanol) for manufacture of excisable goods

- Prawn Feed

- Fish feed in pellet form

- Flours, meals and pellets of fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates

- Maize Bran

- De-oiled rice bran cake

- Carbon Black

- Bis-phenol A

- Epichlorohydrin

- Plastics Builder’s ware of plastic, not elsewhere specified or included

- Polycarbonates

- Wet blue chrome tanned leather, crust leather, finished leather of all kinds, including their splits and slides

- Cut and Polished Cubic Zirconia

- Synthetic Cut and Polished Stones

- Tunnel Boring Machines

- Parts and components for manufacture of Tunnel Boring Machines

- Specified auto parts like ignition wiring sets, safety glass, parts of signaling equipment, etc.

- Metal prodi]]ucts like Screws, Nuts, etc.

- Inputs, parts or sub-parts for manufacture of specified parts of mobile phones, including: Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), Camera module, Connectors

- Printed Circuit Board Assembly [PCBA] and Moulded

- Plastic, for manufacture of charger or adapter

- Compressor of Refrigerator/Air Conditioner

- Specified insulated wires and cables

Specific parts of transformer such as Bobbins, brackets, wires, etc.

- Inputs and parts of LED lights or fixtures including LED

- Lamps

- Solar Inverters

- Solar lanterns or solar lamps