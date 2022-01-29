CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Auto Refresh

Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Will FM Present a Populist Budget this Year?

Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman present a populist Union Budget amid third wave of Covid-19 outbreak, We talk to market experts, analysts and salaried middle class to prepare a Budget wish list. Take a look

News18.com | January 29, 2022, 09:13 IST
Union Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. Amid the recent wave of Omicron Covid-19 virus, the ‘aam aadmi’ wants some additional relief from the finance minister this year. Increase in standard deduction to some benefits for Covid-19 treatment, the salaried middle class are expecting ‘populist’ measures from Union Budget 2022. Meanwhile, the industries reeling under Read More

Jan 29, 2022 09:13 IST

Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Budget Session will Start on Monday

The Budget session will start on Monday, January 31, 2022. President Ram Nath Kovind will address both the houses to kick off Budget 2022.

three back-to-back Covid-19 waves are looking forward to some measures to stand at their feet.

Will finance minister fulfill all the demands in Budget 2022? Or there will be more measure to curb the inflation and strengthen the Indian economy. Few more days and you will know

