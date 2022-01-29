Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Will FM Present a Populist Budget this Year?

Live now
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. Amid the recent wave of Omicron Covid-19 virus, the ‘aam aadmi’ wants some additional relief from the finance minister this year. Increase in standard deduction to some benefits for Covid-19 treatment, the salaried middle class are expecting ‘populist’ measures from Union Budget 2022. Meanwhile, the industries reeling under Read More
The Budget session will start on Monday, January 31, 2022. President Ram Nath Kovind will address both the houses to kick off Budget 2022.
Will finance minister fulfill all the demands in Budget 2022? Or there will be more measure to curb the inflation and strengthen the Indian economy. Few more days and you will know
