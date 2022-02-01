Income Tax Announcements in Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Base Tax Exemption Limit to Increase?

Live now
Salaried middle class wants finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce some populist measures in Union Budget 2022. Amid the third wave of Covid-19 outbreak, the individual taxpayers want more income relief from finance minister. All eyes are set on finance minister to know how government balances out the fiscal math and the populist measures to boost consumption. Read More
“The salaried middle class would expect for increase in the basic exemption limit which would give better relief. The spending habits have also been hugely impacted during the pandemic and such a relief would help revive the demand aspect as well in the economy,” said Sundara Rajan TK, partner at DVS Advisors LLP.
Basic income tax exemption limit, which currently stands at Rs 2.5 lakh, is likely to be raise in the Union Budget 2022-23, according to a pre-budget survey conducted by KPMG.
Will FM Sitharaman listen to salaried middle class and rejig the income tax slab rates in Budget 2022?
“The salaried middle class especially the ones working with MSMEs would not have had increments as in a normal year and the same is expected for the upcoming financial year as well. This coupled with the inflation is expected to cramp their spending ability,” said Sundara Rajan TK, partner at DVS Advisors LLP. In the view of this, there is an expectation that finance minister will provide some populist measure to put money in individual’s pocket.
The middle class taxpayers also expect an increase in Section 80C deduction under the Income Tax Act, special deduction for Covid-19 related medical expenses and reduced compliance burden such as non-filing of returns for all categories of individuals where TDS has been deducted.
High Networth Individuals (HNI) also expect FM to help them to spend more to revive the economy. The want Union Budget to reduce surcharge and bring some clarity on taxation of cryptocurrency, among others.
