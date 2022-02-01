Income Tax Announcements in Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Base Tax Exemption Limit to Increase?

Read more

“The salaried middle class especially the ones working with MSMEs would not have had increments as in a normal year and the same is expected for the upcoming financial year as well. This coupled with the inflation is expected to cramp their spending ability,” said Sundara Rajan TK, partner at DVS Advisors LLP. In the view of this, there is an expectation that finance minister will provide some populist measure to put money in individual’s pocket.

The middle class taxpayers also expect an increase in Section 80C deduction under the Income Tax Act, special deduction for Covid-19 related medical expenses and reduced compliance burden such as non-filing of returns for all categories of individuals where TDS has been deducted.

High Networth Individuals (HNI) also expect FM to help them to spend more to revive the economy. The want Union Budget to reduce surcharge and bring some clarity on taxation of cryptocurrency, among others.

