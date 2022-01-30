Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Tax Deduction, Cheaper Insurance Premiums, What Industry Wants

Read more

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2022 on February 1. Amid the third wave of Covid-19 outbreak and high inflation, the salaried middle class need more relief measures from Budget 2022. From increasing standard deduction under the Income Tax Act to additional relief on homeloans, industry experts and salaried individual have high hopes from Union Budget 2022.

“With the increase in direct tax collections and with experts estimating it to cross the budget estimate, tax payers expect relief in terms of increase in basic exemption limit, increase in standard deduction for the salaried class, increase in the exemption limit of allowances for salaried class which have not been revised for a long time, increase in limit of deduction under section 80C. These are predominantly the expectations from the middle class population,” Sundara Rajan TK, senior partner, DVS Advisors LLP.

Will finance minister present a populist Budget to boost consumption? Or the focus will be more on strengthening Indian economy hit by back-to-back Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years? The job is certainly not easy but let’s see what industry expects from finance minister in Union Budget 2022

