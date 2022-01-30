Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Tax Deduction, Cheaper Insurance Premiums, What Industry Wants

Live now
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2022 on February 1. Amid the third wave of Covid-19 outbreak and high inflation, the salaried middle class need more relief measures from Budget 2022. From increasing standard deduction under the Income Tax Act to additional relief on homeloans, industry experts and salaried individual have high hopes from Union Budget . Read More
Jyoti Roy – DVP- equity strategist, Angel One Ltd
The finance minister will be presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 on the February 1 2022 which will be keenly watched by the markets. We expect that the Union Budget will focus on targeted spending while maintaining fiscal discipline. We expect the government fiscal deficit for FY23 will be well below the budget estimate of 6.8 per cent for FY2022 due to better than expected tax collections. We expect that the government will continue its focus on providing support to the rural economy and manufacturing sector through increased spending and PLI schemes. We also expect the government will increase allocation to the Infrastructure and housing sector given their high multiplier effect on the economy. We do not expect any major announcement in the Union Budget and believe that the government will continue with its reform process even outside of the Budget.
Varun Chopra, CEO, Eduvanz
India has seen unprecedented growth in the EdTech and FinTech sectors in the last few years. With an increasing demand for upskilling and reskilling in the pandemic era, FinTech companies and the NBFCs are playing a huge role in making finance accessible for learners across the country. The government’s support and efforts to further boost the EdTech sector will benefit the end consumers in a big way. With organizations looking to hire a more skilled-based workforce who are job-ready along with having a degree, the sector will continue to grow at a steady pace.
Last year’s budget announcement made room for a reduction in minimum loan sizes which helped both organizations and individuals. We hope that this year’s budget will include allowances for Non-Banking Finance companies, helping us to expand and maintain cash liquidity in this competitive ecosystem.
The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Monday, January 31, 2022. The Budget session will be held in two parts — the first part part of the session will conclude on February 11, 2022. The second part of the session will commence on March 14, 2022 and conclude on April 8, 2022.
“With the increase in direct tax collections and with experts estimating it to cross the budget estimate, tax payers expect relief in terms of increase in basic exemption limit, increase in standard deduction for the salaried class, increase in the exemption limit of allowances for salaried class which have not been revised for a long time, increase in limit of deduction under section 80C. These are predominantly the expectations from the middle class population,” Sundara Rajan TK, senior partner, DVS Advisors LLP.
Will finance minister present a populist Budget to boost consumption? Or the focus will be more on strengthening Indian economy hit by back-to-back Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years? The job is certainly not easy but let’s see what industry expects from finance minister in Union Budget 2022
