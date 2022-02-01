Budget 2022: SEZ Act to be Replaced by New Legislation to Allow States to Come on Board

SEZ (Special Economic Zones) Act will be replaced with new legislation…for the development of enterprise and hubs… It will cover the existing industrial enclaves and enhance the competitiveness of exports, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting her Budget 2022 speech.

Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: FM Reaches Finance Ministry, to Present Union Budget Soon; What to Expect

Mahesh Jaising, Partner, Deloitte India, said: “SEZ act to be replaced with new legislation to enable State partner with the Industry. This is a much awaited announcement, in the backdrop of the Baba Kalyani report, the vision of the Ministry of Commerce on SEZ going forward and to address new ways of working from home, need for agility of activity in SEZs, etc."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.