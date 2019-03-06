LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Budget Carrier Spicejet Signs on Amadeus as its First Global Sales Partner

Amadeus currently provides its travel technology solutions to over 440 carriers, including over 100 low-cost and full- service carriers globally.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Budget Carrier Spicejet Signs on Amadeus as its First Global Sales Partner
(Image for representation: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Budget carrier Spicejet on Tuesday appointed travel technology solutions provider Amadeus as its first global distribution partner, which would help it reach out to new markets and travelers worldwide.

However, Spicejet's entire ticketing inventory will continue to be available to domestic travellers through existing channels as well as with Amadeus with a different
pricing, the airline said in a statement.

Airline chairman Ajay Singh said this distribution tie-up with Amadeus will enable the airline's customers to connect with its growing international network.

The Gurugram-based carrier currently operates an average 516 flights daily connecting 59 destinations, including to eight international airports with a with a fleet
of 48 Boeing 737s, and 27 regional jets Bombardier Q-400s.

It also has a freighter, a Boeing 737, in the fleet to cater to the cargo flights network.

Amadeus provides its travel technology solutions to over 440 carriers, including over 100 low-cost and full- service carriers globally.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,636.10 +193.56 ( +0.53%)

NIFTY 50

11,053.00 +65.55 ( +0.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,264.80 2.19
ICICI Bank 371.95 2.40
Indiabulls Hsg 730.50 -1.28
Dewan Housing 148.75 11.09
Axis Bank 720.60 -1.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Info Edge 1,733.25 -1.94
ICICI Bank 371.60 2.55
Reliance 1,263.55 2.15
Sunteck Realty 379.20 5.82
Dewan Housing 148.80 11.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 372.70 2.81
Bajaj Finance 2,766.70 2.65
ICICI Bank 371.95 2.40
Reliance 1,264.80 2.19
Bharti Infratel 302.55 2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,764.20 2.60
ICICI Bank 371.60 2.55
Reliance 1,263.55 2.15
Vedanta 178.45 2.00
HDFC 1,885.20 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 470.90 -2.80
Tata Motors 188.80 -2.71
Axis Bank 720.60 -1.56
HUL 1,699.80 -1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 730.50 -1.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 188.55 -2.81
Axis Bank 719.50 -1.72
HUL 1,700.40 -1.38
HCL Tech 1,040.15 -1.24
Hero Motocorp 2,765.80 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram