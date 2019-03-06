English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Carrier Spicejet Signs on Amadeus as its First Global Sales Partner
Amadeus currently provides its travel technology solutions to over 440 carriers, including over 100 low-cost and full- service carriers globally.
Mumbai: Budget carrier Spicejet on Tuesday appointed travel technology solutions provider Amadeus as its first global distribution partner, which would help it reach out to new markets and travelers worldwide.
However, Spicejet's entire ticketing inventory will continue to be available to domestic travellers through existing channels as well as with Amadeus with a different
pricing, the airline said in a statement.
Airline chairman Ajay Singh said this distribution tie-up with Amadeus will enable the airline's customers to connect with its growing international network.
The Gurugram-based carrier currently operates an average 516 flights daily connecting 59 destinations, including to eight international airports with a with a fleet
of 48 Boeing 737s, and 27 regional jets Bombardier Q-400s.
It also has a freighter, a Boeing 737, in the fleet to cater to the cargo flights network.
