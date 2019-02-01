Budget for Ballot LIVE: Rs 500 Per Month in Direct Cash Transfer to Farmers, Mega Pension Scheme For Labourers

Budget Highlights
Finance minister Piyush Goyal has announced a direct cash transfer for farmers to arrest the unrest in the agrarian community ahead of elections, in an answer to Congress, which announced farm loan waivers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Piyush Goyal says the government will give farmers whose land holdings are less than 2 acre Rs 6000 per annum and 12 crore farmers will benefit from the scheme.
Madhuchanda Dey of Head Research says the PM Kissan scheme for direct income support will benefit farmers but not put too much pressure on the government accounts as the total outlay will be 0.4% of GDP. This will not lead to big surge in agri input demand but will only benefit basic staples consumption, he says.
Hitting out at Modi government over sops for farmers, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha says, "After brutalizing the farmers for 5 years, a cosmetic support of just Rs 75,000 crores allocation for farmers. This is peanuts."
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announces the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to enhance productivity of cows, look after their welfare -- in a direct attempt to tout its base of voters. "Two percent interest subsidy to be given to farmers involved in animal husbandry activities, to be given through kisaan credit card scheme, additional 3 percent subsidy on timely payment of loans," he adds.
Sops for 12 Crore Farmers in Budget 2019 | Keeping in view the distress in farm sector, we revised MSP in favour of our hardworking farmers. Small and fragmented land holding has led to decline in farm income. To provide support to small and marginal farmers and improve their income the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana has been introduced. Farmers with less than 2 hectare land will be given Rs 6,000 per year as direct transfer. This programme will be funded 100 percent by the Central government and directly imapact 12 crore farmer families. The scheme will cost the government Rs 75,000 crore.
Govt Allocates Rs 60,000 Cr for MGNREGA | Taking a dig at the prevelant inflation under the UPA regime, the Finance Minister in his interim budget speech says, "We ensured that everybody gets food and nobody sleeps with an empty stomach. We have worked to bridge urban-rural divide in the country. We are allocating Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGA. Under PM gram sadak yojana, construction of roads have been tripled. If need be, more money will be given for MNREGA," says Piyush Goyal.
Goyal takes dig at UPA government, by saying that his government has ended the practice of 'phone' banking at state-owned banks, and ushered more transparency.Have recovered Rs 3 lakh crore so far from the banking system clean up, Goyal points out as he moves to the initiatives in the real estate sector. RERA 2016 and Benami Transaction Prohibition Act are helping to bring transparency in real estate, he said
Finance Minister Praises Modi For Reversing Policy Paralysis | Piyush Goyal has spent the first 15 minutes of his interim budget speech on singing praises of the Modi government, listing work done to clampdown on corruption, increase transparency, curb fiscal deficit and inflation and reverse “policy” paralysis. His words are met by question of “where’s the interim budget” from the opposition benches. His remark that farmer incomes will be doubled is also greeted with boos from the opposition. Farmer discontent has been one of the biggest challenges for the Modi government and was blamed for the BJP’s losses in assembly elections in December.
The farmers of Shamli district of Western Uttar Pradesh sit huddled in front of the TV, as they watch the proceedings of the ongoing Interim Budget. The Upper Doab sugar mill here, owes these farmers Rs 200 crore as unpaid dues. It made the first payment of Rs 15 crore just a day before the Union government is to announce its last budget before the general elections.The farmers now await another payment of Rs 105 crore, to be before February 11.
"The fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.1%, the current account deficit against the high of 6.1% has been brought down to 2.5 of the GDP by the ruling government. We brought down average inflation to 4.6% lower than inflation during tenure of any other govt", the Finance Minister says. However, Piyush Goyal's remark that farmer incomes have doubled, greeted with boos from the opposition benches.
Finance Minister begins the Interim Budget speech amid ruckus in Parliament, by wishing Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery. Hailing the PM-Narendra Modi led govt Goyal says that the country is "solidly back on track" as the government reversed the policy paralysis that engulfed the nation under the UPA government. "We are moving towards realizing a new India by 2022," he adds. Listing government achievements, he says India is now the sixth largest economy, up from the 11th spot.
As the announcement of the Budget 2019 inches closer, the Congress party has systematically launched a slew of attacks at the ruling government. Party leader Divya Spandana, in a tweet, questioned by the BJP's website doesn't show the name of the party's National Treasurer, Piyush Goyal -- who is also now the Finance Minister.
Hey @BJP4India this is your website this morning. Who’s the treasurer of your party? Is it @PiyushGoyal you’re hiding behind this blank space? Why the secrecy? pic.twitter.com/tINUS8Jmm4— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 1, 2019
Attacking the BJP's ambitious plans of announcing a "farmers distress packet" through its populist schemes, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge says, "They'll try to introduce populist schemes in the Budget keeping an eye on Lok Sabha polls. Budgets they've presented so far haven’t really benefited general public. Only ‘Jumlas’ will come out today. They've only 4 months when will they implement the schemes?"
Eying to hold power for five more years, the BJP is likely to woo rural and urban middle-class voters by focussing on farm relief measures and tax cuts in the final budget before India's general election. This can be better understood in the context of the growing discontent over depressed farm incomes and serious doubts over whether his policies generated employment. Some of the agricultural-centric policies that are likely to be taken up by the centre in the budget are:
- Farm relief package itself could run to at least 1 trillion rupees ($14.04 billion)
- Set to earmark about 1.8 trillion rupees for food subsidies in the fiscal year
- Expected to waive premium for taking insurance policy for food crops
- Proposal for waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s finance ministry has several times hinted that the government would not hesitate to announce a few major reforms in its interim budget, in its one last attempt to seize votes , ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. However, experts believe that this move will significantly derail its claim of being fiscally prudent.
Will the Government Break Conventions With This Budget? As the government is set to unveil its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year in some time, investors are expecting increased investment in areas such as agriculture, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to woo voters ahead of general elections due by May. After a string of recent setbacks in key state elections for the BJP, the BJP-led central government is expected to woo rural and urban middle-class voters via farm relief measures and tax cuts.Days before handing over the finance ministry charge to Piyush Goyal, Arun Jaitley had indicated that the government could break convention and make the February 1 exercise more significant than a vote-on-account.
Piyush Goyal Arrives at Parliament | Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has now arrived at the Parliament with the Budget briefcase. Following the Cabinet meeting, he will present the interim Budget 2019-20 at 11 am.
Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the #Budget briefcase. Following the Cabinet meeting, he will present the interim #Budget 2019-20 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/HvUSI61DJI— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
Fitch Ratings Warns of Fiscal Slippage Ahead of Budget 2019 | Ahead of BJP-led NDA government presenting the final budget of its tenure, Fitch Ratings Thursday warned of a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage in the event of Finance Minister Piyush Goyal resorting to populist spending to win over lost vote base. The interim budget to be presented on Friday could give some indication of the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, which is one of the main sensitivities in the sovereign ratings, Fitch said. "Pressure for new expenditure to attract votes, particularly among rural and small-business owner voters, has increased as polls have shown the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is becoming less assured of victory in the general elections
Highlighting the ruling governments focus, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to CNN-News18, "We have presented four budgets till now and all these budgets have targeted the poor and have made sure that 'saab ka saath and saab ka vikas' is achieved with our budgets". The BJP has previously hinted at a pro-poor budget that focuses on farm distress. However, the government's possible roadmap to woo the electorate has received mixed reactions. Jahangir Aziz, Head of emerging market at JP Morgan spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the matter, "If government announces large farm package of around Rs 2 lakh crore and if it is implemented in this fiscal, then it would stretch the revenue side of the budget, not just for the central government but for the state government as well." On the other hand, Sonal Varma, managing director and chief India economist at Nomura gave her opinion to CNBC-TV18 saying that such a move would suggest to investors that "the government is prioritizing populism over fiscal prudence."
Populist Politics | Senior journalist Sindhu Bhattacharya, in her projection of the forthcoming budget has raised pertinent questions, "If the Modi government presents a full budget replete with several populist schemes requiring mega budgetary allocations. Let us also presume that a different government assumes power at the Centre this summer. Would the new government then find it easy to put aside these populist announcements made by an outgoing government by merely citing financial constraints?" The Opposition has so far been unable to resist the BJPs populist politics, leading them to build a campaign around coalitions, pro-poor scheme promises and hopeful farm sector plans, that may be predicted to embrace populist tendencies.
Unconstitutional Move | In the interest of the country, former finance minister and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday said that any attempt by the government to present a full budget would be unconstitutional. He said the government can merely seek the Parliaments nod for expenditure for the next two-three months. “No new services should be announced, no Finance Bill should be presented and no Economic Survey should be tabled this time... The government should place its 12-month statement of income and expenditure of the outgoing year and then ask for Parliament approval for expenditure for the next two-three months," he said. Falling foul to the constitution, Article 116 in the constitution may hinder any attempts by the Modi government to present a full budget.
Budget Promises 2018-19 | The Finance Ministry's #JoKahaWohKia campaign has been informing the public of the promises delivered at the end of Budget 2018. Focusing attention on education, the Finance Minister had promised that the government would launch the Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) Scheme FY 2018-19. The scheme was approved for the year. Under the scheme, students matching a certain criteria will be offered a fellowship of more than Rs. 70,000 and Rs 2 Lakh for a period of 5 years to cover education costs.
In the backdrop of a pre-election high in the economy; almost as though a bugle opening the election season has roared, the interim budget has the tendency to be used as a political tool. In this context, can the government really be faulted for opposing constitutional norms by presenting a full budget instead of an interim one? Why would the ruling government want to waste the last chance to please every voter, especially now as some opinion polls are saying that the BJP may not be in as strong a position in the 2019 Lok Sabha as it was in 2014?
Vote for a Promise | The Budget season has terms like ‘lifting the masses out of poverty’, ‘welfare schemes’, ‘income guarantee’ and ‘alleviation of farm distress’ at the tip of the tongue for political parties and the electorate alike. Although an Interim Budget phase, the month of February, at least since the NDA government came into power, has delivered hints about impending state crises, political opportunity costs implemented at the cost of the economy and the problematic 'selling' cost of an electorate vote. The burden and boon is for the common man to inherit. The electorate is, thus, lured with fancy promises, in the hope that it votes the outgoing government back to power.
President Ram Nath Kovind during his joint address to both the houses of Parliament before Budget 2019 on Thursday has said “My Government is striving day and night to attain the goal of doubling farmers’ income. Understanding the needs of farmers, the government is seeking to find permanent solutions to their problems. It is the priority of the government to provide better facilities and assistance to farmers for the entire spectrum of agriculture activities from the purchase of equipment and seeds to the transportation of produce and its sale.”
Speculations of massive relief packages and pre-election spending on the distressed economy increase the risk of a consecutive year of fiscal slippage and may further delay plans to reduce the already high government debt. Catering to political interests before election season has build pressure around the need to woo the rural and small-business owner voters. The BJP's performance over the recent state elections has highlighted this phenomenon significantly. Targeted cash programmes appear the most likely form of support, as they would avoid downside risks of alternatives, such as the farm loan waivers that undermined the loan repayment culture in the past.
Budget Promises 2018-19 | The NDA government in Budget 2018-19 had delivered a series of announcements. We look back at the performance and implementation of some of these promises. To contribute towards Swachh Bharat Movement, the Finance Minister promised to build 2 Crore toilets in his Budget Speech of 2018-19. This commitment was translated into action, and more than 2.17 Crore toilets have been already constructed in this FY.
Among other big announcements likely today are income tax concessions for the salaried class, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account. But it is widely expected that Goyal may go beyond seeking Parliament nod for government expenditure for four months of next fiscal and announce sops to woo rural and urban middle-class voters, industry sources and experts said.
Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal has announced a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states.
Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, is widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds. Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80. Women taxpayers may get higher basic exemption of Rs 3.25 lakh or even at par with senior citizens, as per sources. An alternative to raising the exemption limit is to raise the 80C deduction to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh to encourage taxpayers to save more for their future.
The measures, industry and informed sources say, could include those to create employment as the government faces a tag of giving a jobless high GDP growth. For investors, these sops may translate into another breach in the budget deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal and a possible record borrowing in the coming financial year.
