Budget for Ballot LIVE: Farm Sops, Higher Income Tax Exemption Cap Expected as Govt Looks to Score Before Polls

Event Highlights Unconstitutional Move

Vote for a Promise

Budget Promises '18-19



Among the biggest announcements likely today are income tax concessions for the salaried class, a farm relief package to reach out to the agrarian sector, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account. But it is widely expected that Goyal may go beyond seeking Parliament nod for government expenditure for four months of next fiscal and announce sops to woo rural and urban middle-class voters, industry sources and experts said.

Read More Budget for Ballot LIVE: Budget 2019 will present the Narendra Modi government a final chance to woo voters ahead of the general elections. News18 will parse through finance minister Piyush Goyal’s announcements with a political lens and bring to you its impact, analysis and commentary throughout the day.Among the biggest announcements likely today are income tax concessions for the salaried class, a farm relief package to reach out to the agrarian sector, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account. But it is widely expected that Goyal may go beyond seeking Parliament nod for government expenditure for four months of next fiscal and announce sops to woo rural and urban middle-class voters, industry sources and experts said. Feb 1, 2019 9:25 am (IST) Unconstitutional Move | In the interest of the country, former finance minister and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday said that any attempt by the government to present a full budget would be unconstitutional. He said the government can merely seek the Parliaments nod for expenditure for the next two-three months. “No new services should be announced, no Finance Bill should be presented and no Economic Survey should be tabled this time... The government should place its 12-month statement of income and expenditure of the outgoing year and then ask for Parliament approval for expenditure for the next two-three months," he said. Falling foul to the constitution, Article 116 in the constitution may hinder any attempts by the Modi government to present a full budget. Feb 1, 2019 9:14 am (IST) Budget Promises 2018-19 | The Finance Ministry's #JoKahaWohKia campaign has been informing the public of the promises delivered at the end of Budget 2018. Focusing attention on education, the Finance Minister had promised that the government would launch the Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) Scheme FY 2018-19. The scheme was approved for the year. Under the scheme, students matching a certain criteria will be offered a fellowship of more than Rs. 70,000 and Rs 2 Lakh for a period of 5 years to cover education costs. Feb 1, 2019 9:05 am (IST) In the backdrop of a pre-election high in the economy; almost as though a bugle opening the election season has roared, the interim budget has the tendency to be used as a political tool. In this context, can the government really be faulted for opposing constitutional norms by presenting a full budget instead of an interim one? Why would the ruling government want to waste the last chance to please every voter, especially now as some opinion polls are saying that the BJP may not be in as strong a position in the 2019 Lok Sabha as it was in 2014? Feb 1, 2019 8:54 am (IST) Vote for a Promise | The Budget season has terms like ‘lifting the masses out of poverty’, ‘welfare schemes’, ‘income guarantee’ and ‘alleviation of farm distress’ at the tip of the tongue for political parties and the electorate alike. Although an Interim Budget phase, the month of February, at least since the NDA government came into power, has delivered hints about impending state crises, political opportunity costs implemented at the cost of the economy and the problematic 'selling' cost of an electorate vote. The burden and boon is for the common man to inherit. The electorate is, thus, lured with fancy promises, in the hope that it votes the outgoing government back to power. Feb 1, 2019 8:37 am (IST) President Ram Nath Kovind during his joint address to both the houses of Parliament before Budget 2019 on Thursday has said “My Government is striving day and night to attain the goal of doubling farmers’ income. Understanding the needs of farmers, the government is seeking to find permanent solutions to their problems. It is the priority of the government to provide better facilities and assistance to farmers for the entire spectrum of agriculture activities from the purchase of equipment and seeds to the transportation of produce and its sale.” Feb 1, 2019 8:34 am (IST) Speculations of massive relief packages and pre-election spending on the distressed economy increase the risk of a consecutive year of fiscal slippage and may further delay plans to reduce the already high government debt. Catering to political interests before election season has build pressure around the need to woo the rural and small-business owner voters. The BJP's performance over the recent state elections has highlighted this phenomenon significantly. Targeted cash programmes appear the most likely form of support, as they would avoid downside risks of alternatives, such as the farm loan waivers that undermined the loan repayment culture in the past. Feb 1, 2019 8:24 am (IST) Budget Promises 2018-19 | The NDA government in Budget 2018-19 had delivered a series of announcements. We look back at the performance and implementation of some of these promises. To contribute towards Swachh Bharat Movement, the Finance Minister promised to build 2 Crore toilets in his Budget Speech of 2018-19. This commitment was translated into action, and more than 2.17 Crore toilets have been already constructed in this FY. Feb 1, 2019 8:18 am (IST) The Congress and the BJP have been battling the ballot on the Budget card head on over the past few weeks with a wide array of speculated and expected announcements. The Congress recently reacted to BJP's move for a 10 percent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections, with their intent to provide for a Minimum Income Guarantee (MIG) for the poor, if elected to power. The BJP, on the other hand, are setting up ground before elections allegedly with packages for farmers - the one group that has constantly protested against the ruling government ever since its elections. The rural vote has considerable focus this election season. Feb 1, 2019 8:07 am (IST) The buzz surrounding Budget 2019 has been largely about a mega package for the distressed farmers, some income tax relaxations for the middle class and a likely set of measures to ease the pain of the small businessmen who were most affected by demonetisation. However, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's much-awaited Budget release will also indicate the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.



Under pressure from a resurgent Congress which is going all out to lure voters with the promise of debt waiver for farmers and a minimum income for the poor if voted to power, Goyal may announce some form of a direct transfer of cash to farmers. This may or may not replace subsidies that the farmer gets but will certainly be aimed at addressing rural distress, which was primarily blamed for BJP's defeat in recent assembly elections in key states.



Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, is widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds. Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals of less than 60 years of age and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more but less than 80. Women taxpayers may get higher basic exemption of Rs 3.25 lakh or even at par with senior citizens, as per sources. An alternative to raising the exemption limit is to raise the 80C deduction to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh to encourage taxpayers to save more for their future.



The measures, industry and informed sources say, could include those to create employment as the government faces a tag of giving a jobless high GDP growth. For investors, these sops may translate into another breach in the budget deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal and a possible record borrowing in the coming financial year.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!

*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.



