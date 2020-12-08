Burger King to Finalise Basis for Share Allotment Tomorrow; How to Check Status

Burger King India is expected to finalise the basis of allotment of shares on Wednesday. The company opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from December 2 to December 4. The company would initiate the refund process on December 10 and shares would be credited to the demat account of successful bidders on December 11. The listing of stocks will likely take place by next Monday.

Investors who have bid for Burger King’s IPO will be able to check the subscription status on the online portal of Link Intime India, the registrar of the issue. Those who want to check can do so by visiting at linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html.

How to check share allotment

Step 1: Go to https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select company name and choose if you want to log in using PAN, application Number, DP or Client ID or Account No or IFSC

Step 3: Click on ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Share allotment status will display on screen

One can also check the allotment status via stock exchange, through Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

In order to log in on the BSE website, investors will have to select issue type – equity or debt – issue name and enter application number and PAN number. After providing the required details, they will have to click on the Search button, following which the allotment status will appear.

Burger King’s IPO was subscribed over 156 times on the final day of share sale with investors bidding for 11,66,93,73,500 shares as against 7,44,91,524 shares on offer.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted more than 86 time bids, while the shares for non-institutional investors and retail individual investors (RIIs) were subscribed 354.11 times and 68.15 times.

The Rs 810-crore IPO of Burger King consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore. The company has fixed the price band of Rs 59-60 per share for the IPO. It had raised Rs 364.5 crore from anchor investors on December 1.