Burger King’s India Unit Looks to Raise Rs 4 Billion in IPO
Private equity firm Everstone Capital, which operates Burger King India, is considering a private placement of shares worth 1.5 billion rupees ahead of the IPO.
Bengaluru: The Indian arm of fast-food chain Burger King has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 4 billion ($56.58 million) via the issue of new shares, according to a draft prospectus seen by Reuters.
Private equity firm Everstone Capital, which operates Burger King India, is considering a private placement of shares worth 1.5 billion rupees ahead of the IPO, according to the draft red herring prospectus.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are lead managers of the IPO.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.15
|-0.68
|Infosys
|709.00
|3.07
|HDFC
|2,181.30
|2.48
|Tata Steel
|409.15
|2.42
|SBI
|314.30
|0.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.10
|-0.75
|Welspun Corp
|141.05
|-3.46
|Infosys
|709.00
|3.05
|CG Power
|14.65
|4.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.45
|-0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|214.85
|6.12
|JSW Steel
|250.20
|5.30
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,706.60
|3.84
|Coal India
|215.00
|3.81
|Infosys
|709.00
|3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|215.05
|3.74
|Infosys
|709.00
|3.05
|Vedanta
|157.30
|2.88
|HDFC
|2,181.35
|2.48
|Tata Steel
|409.15
|2.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|296.10
|-4.33
|IOC
|138.70
|-2.77
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,424.00
|-2.55
|Hero Motocorp
|2,643.50
|-2.35
|IndusInd Bank
|1,352.30
|-2.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,423.05
|-2.54
|Hero Motocorp
|2,643.35
|-2.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,351.75
|-2.01
|Tata Motors
|172.15
|-1.57
|Power Grid Corp
|194.70
|-1.32
