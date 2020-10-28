Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for September, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor