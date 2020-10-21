Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

