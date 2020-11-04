Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases third-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor