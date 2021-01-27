News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases new home sales for December, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonalds Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

