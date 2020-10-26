Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases durable goods for September, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON Standard & Poors releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for August, 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

