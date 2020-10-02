Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Oct. 5

WASHINGTON Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for September, 10 a.m.;

TUESDAY, Oct. 6

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases international trade data for August, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for August, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve releases minutes from its September interest-rate meeting, 2 p.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for August, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 8

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 9

No items.

