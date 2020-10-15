Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Oct. 19

WASHINGTON National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for October, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Oct 20

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases housing starts for September, 8:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 22

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September, 10 a.m.

