Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Oct. 26

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases new home sales for September, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 27

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases durable goods for September, 8:30 a.m.; Standard & Poors releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for August, 9 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Oct. 29

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for September, 10 a.m.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Oct. 30

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for September, 8:30 a.m.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

