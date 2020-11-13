Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Nov. 17

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for October, 9:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for September, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for November, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for September, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases housing starts for October, 8:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 19

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for October, 10 a.m.

