Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week.

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Nov. 17

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for October, 9:15 a.m.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases housing starts for October, 8:30 a.m.

Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, Nov. 19

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for October, 10 a.m.

Macys Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

