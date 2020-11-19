Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Nov. 24

WASHINGTON Standard & Poors releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for September, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for November, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases durable goods for October, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for October, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from its October interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY, Nov. 26

U.S. financial markets closed for Thanksgiving Day holiday.

