Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Dec. 15

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve releases industrial production for November, 9:15 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for October, 4 p.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 16

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases retail sales data for November, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for October, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for December, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement on interest rates, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 17

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases housing starts for November, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 18

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the third quarter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor