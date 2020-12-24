Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Dec. 29

WASHINGTON Standard & Poors releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for October, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for December, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 30

WASHINGTON National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for November, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 31

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

