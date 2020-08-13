Business events scheduled for the coming week.

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Aug. 17

WASHINGTON National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for August, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for June, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, Aug. 18

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases housing starts for July, 8:30 a.m.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve releases minutes from its July interest-rate meeting, 2 p.m.

Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, Aug. 20

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 21

Also Watch B'luru Riots: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Says 'Mob Came Prepared For A Riot' | Brass Tacks | CNN News18

WASHINGTON National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for July, 10 a.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor