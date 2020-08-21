Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week.

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Aug. 25

WASHINGTON Standard & Poors releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for June, 9 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for July, 10 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for August, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 26

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases durable goods for July, 8:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, Aug. 27

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m. National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for July, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 28

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for July, 8:30 a.m.

