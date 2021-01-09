Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Jan. 12

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for November, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for December, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for December, 2 p.m.; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 14

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

FRIDAY, Jan. 15

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for December, 9:15 a.m.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

