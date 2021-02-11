Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 15

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Washingtons Birthday.

TUESDAY, Feb. 16

WASHINGTON Treasury releases international money flows data for December, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 17

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases retail sales data for January, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for January, 9:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for December, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for February, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from January interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY, Feb. 18

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases housing starts for January, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 19

WASHINGTON National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for January, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 23

WASHINGTON Standard & Poors releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for December, 9 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February, 10 a.m.

