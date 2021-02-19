Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Feb. 23

WASHINGTON Standard & Poors releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for December, 9 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February, 10 a.m.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Macys Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 24

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases new home sales for January, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 25

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases durable goods for January, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for January, 10 a.m.

DoorDash Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Feb. 26

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for January, 8:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 27

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports quarterly financial results.

