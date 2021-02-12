News18 Logo

Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 15

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Washingtons Birthday.

TUESDAY, Feb. 16

WASHINGTON Treasury releases international money flows data for December, 4 p.m.

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 17

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases retail sales data for January, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for January, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for January, 9:15 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from January interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY, Feb. 18

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases housing starts for January, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

FRIDAY, Feb. 19

WASHINGTON National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for January, 10 a.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


