Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Sept. 29

WASHINGTON Standard & Poors releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for July, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for September, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30

WASHINGTON Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for August, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 1

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for August, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for September, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases construction spending for August, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 2

WASHINGTON Labor Department releases employment data for September, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for August, 10 a.m.

