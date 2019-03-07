LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Businesses Need to Pay Up to Rs 20 for Using Aadhaar Services: UIDAI

According to a notification by the UIDAI, the entities shall be required to deposit the authentication transaction charges within 15 days of issuance of the concerned invoice based on the usage.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Businesses Need to Pay Up to Rs 20 for Using Aadhaar Services: UIDAI
Representative image. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Business organisations using Aadhaar services will now have to pay Rs 20 for each customer verification and 50 paise for authentication of each transaction carried out by the entities, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Thursday.

"Aadhaar authentication services shall be charged at the rate of Rs 20 (including taxes) for each e-KYC transaction and Rs 0.50 (including taxes) for each Yes and No authentication transaction from requesting entities," a notification by the UIDAI said.

The gazette notification, the Aadhaar (Pricing of Aadhaar Authentication Services) Regulations 2019, however, exempts government entities and the Department of Posts from authentication transaction charges.

"The entities have been incurring a cost of Rs 150-200 per KYC sans Aadhaar. They have been demanding to use Aadhaar-based authentication and KYC services on account of these being convenient to them and their customers and also the fact that they will save huge amount which they currently incur in doing KYC through traditional means such as paper, physical verification, etc," an official source told PTI.

The UIDAI source said with a nominal cost for each eKYC transaction entities would still be saving on Know Your Customer (KYC) cost while serving people with ease.

According to the notification, the entities shall be required to deposit the authentication transaction charges within 15 days of issuance of the concerned invoice based on the usage. The delay in payment beyond 15 days shall attract interest compounded at 1.5 per cent per month and discontinuation of authentication and e-KYC services.

Sources said that if an existing requesting entity (except those exempt), continues to use Aadhaar authentication services beyond the date of publication of these Regulations, it shall be deemed to have agreed to the specified authentication charges.

The source said that now as per the amendments made through the Aadhaar Ordinance, several entities may now become eligible to use Aadhaar authentication subject to their meeting security and other conditions as per the Aadhaar Act and related regulations.

"Therefore, it is just, fair and reasonable that such entities should contribute to meet expenses nominally which are incurred by UIDAI in providing these services," the source said.

The notification says that the scheduled commercial banks engaged in providing Aadhaar enrolment and update facilities in accordance with its gazette notification issued in July 2017 shall be exempt from authentication transaction charges.

However, such banks, which fall short of the Aadhaar enrolment and update targets, as communicated from time to time, will be charged in proportion to the shortfall in achieving the target.

UIDAI sources said that the above charges shall be in addition to the licence fees and financial disincentives, as applicable. The details of the transaction error codes and its charges shall be issued separately.

The official said that in case a requesting entity does not wish to pay authentication transaction charges, it shall discontinue the use of Aadhaar authentication services and intimate its decision to the UIDAI immediately and surrender its access to the authentication facilities.

"However, the transaction charges as applicable till the date of de-activation of access to authentication services shall have to be paid," the source said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,725.42 +89.32 ( +0.24%)

NIFTY 50

11,058.20 +5.20 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,270.25 0.43
Larsen 1,352.40 2.69
Axis Bank 733.75 1.82
Yes Bank 231.70 -1.53
Indiabulls Hsg 719.05 -1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,269.85 0.50
SBI 281.15 1.26
OCL 1,144.00 -2.90
Jubilant Life 783.90 2.36
M&M 670.85 1.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,352.40 2.69
M&M 671.80 1.96
Axis Bank 733.75 1.82
ITC 290.10 1.52
Power Grid Corp 187.15 1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,351.25 2.76
Axis Bank 732.20 1.77
M&M 670.85 1.71
ITC 290.05 1.61
Power Grid Corp 186.60 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 235.00 -3.19
Wipro 268.85 -3.10
IOC 150.20 -3.03
Zee Entertain 459.00 -2.53
Sun Pharma 450.90 -2.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 235.15 -3.09
Sun Pharma 450.90 -1.97
NTPC 146.10 -1.68
ONGC 152.20 -1.58
Yes Bank 231.80 -1.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram