SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Businesses With Turnover Over Rs 2 Crore Can Now Start Filing GST Audit Reports for FY18

The audit report for 2017-18, the first year of the goods and services tax (GST) implementation, is to be filed by June 30.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Businesses With Turnover Over Rs 2 Crore Can Now Start Filing GST Audit Reports for FY18
Representative image.(Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: Businesses with an annual turnover of over Rs 2 crore can now start filing GST audit reports for fiscal 2017-18 as GST Network (GSTN) has made its format available on its portal.

The audit report for 2017-18, the first year of the goods and services tax (GST) implementation, is to be filed by June 30. The ministry on December 31, 2018, notified the annual returns forms GSTR-9, GSTR-9A and GSTR-9C. The GST Council in December extended the last date for filing these forms by three months to June 30.

GSTN has now made available offline utility of GSTR-9C which can be filled up by taxpayer and uploaded on the portal. GSTR-9 is the annual return form for all taxpayers registered under GST, GSTR-9A is for composition taxpayers.

GSTR-9C is a reconciliation statement, duly verified and signed by a chartered accountant or a cost accountant, and required to be furnished along with filing of annual return by the taxpayer whose turnover is above Rs 2 crore during a financial year.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said the industry was long awaiting the offline utility and the mechanics of filing the GSTR-9C online. "Clarifications like digital signature of auditor being required, balance sheet and profit/loss account being attached, etc, should help businesses plan well for executing this compliance," Jain said.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said timely availability of the utility for filing GST annual audit report is a great assistance to taxpayers, especially those having a multi-locational places of business.

"Taxpayers have more than 75 days to file GST annual audit reports and in case they start early then there would be no need for any extensions on the last day," Mohan added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,905.84 +138.73 ( +0.36%)

NIFTY 50

11,690.35 +46.90 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 727.50 -2.71
TCS 2,113.30 4.90
PC Jeweller 126.05 12.65
Tata Motors 231.75 7.32
Metropolis 959.85 9.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 392.75 -0.43
Bajaj Finance 3,022.55 0.51
PC Jeweller 126.25 12.77
SpiceJet 119.35 8.60
Tata Motors 231.05 7.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 231.75 7.32
TCS 2,113.30 4.90
Coal India 250.00 3.82
Tata Steel 553.15 3.65
Hero Motocorp 2,700.70 2.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 231.05 7.04
TCS 2,110.05 4.78
Coal India 250.10 4.30
Tata Steel 552.00 3.42
Hero Motocorp 2,701.40 2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 727.50 -2.71
Bharti Infratel 308.45 -1.97
Sun Pharma 458.65 -1.38
Yes Bank 265.50 -0.90
IOC 154.00 -0.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 726.65 -2.83
Sun Pharma 458.45 -1.26
Yes Bank 265.35 -0.93
ONGC 156.55 -0.79
HDFC 2,013.60 -0.62
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram