ByteDance Explores Sale of Indian TikTok Assets to Rival Firm Glance: Report
The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo)
China's ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.
The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.