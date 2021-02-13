News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Business»ByteDance Explores Sale of Indian TikTok Assets to Rival Firm Glance: Report
1-MIN READ

ByteDance Explores Sale of Indian TikTok Assets to Rival Firm Glance: Report

The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo)

The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo)

The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

China's ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...