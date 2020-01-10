Cabinet Approved Disinvestment of Stake in NINL, Not NMDC: MD Brijendra Kumar
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd is a joint venture company, in which four central PSUs — MMTC, NMDC, BHEL and MECON — and two Odisha government companies, IPICOL and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), are shareholders.
Screen grab of the official website of NMDC.
New Delhi: NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Brijendra Kumar on Friday said that the Union Cabinet has approved disinvestment of stake of six public sector units (PSUs) in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, and not that of NMDC.
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) is a joint venture company, in which four central PSUs -- MMTC, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and MECON -- and two Odisha government companies, IPICOL and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), are shareholders.
The government on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for strategic sale of NINL by allowing six PSU shareholders to sell their stake in the steel company.
"Still confusion is being created by some ppl regarding disinvestment in #NINL,a joint venture company of central and state PSUs in the State of Odhisha.The present decision is not for the disinvestment of @nmdclimited . I repeat No Disinvestment of #NMDC by the present decision," Kumar said in a tweet.
Some people for their vested interest are spreading rumours on social media and in general public that NMDC is being disinvested which has created an atmosphere of confusion. NMDC is just a stakeholder in NINL, he told PTI.
Kumar said people must read the government's decision with regard to NINL and understand that the decision is not related to divestment of NMDC.
MMTC holds 49.78 per cent share in NINL, followed by OMC (20.47 per cent), IPICOL (12 per cent), NMDC (10.10 per cent). MECON and BHEL hold 0.68 per cent stake each in the company.
The strategic buyer for NINL will be identified through a two-stage auction procedure, an official statement had said.
