Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Cabinet Approves New Strategic Disinvestment Process; Stake Sale Will be Completed Within Time Frame

The new policy was done with a view to streamlining and speeding up the process, reducing the role of administrative ministries which often used to place hurdles in the path of major stake sales, officials said.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cabinet Approves New Strategic Disinvestment Process; Stake Sale Will be Completed Within Time Frame
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: The Cabinet has approved a new process of strategic disinvestment with a view to expediting privatisation of select PSUs, officials said on Friday.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its meeting on Thursday evening approved the new policy under which the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) under the Ministry of Finance has been made the nodal department for the strategic stake sale.

This was done with a view to streamlining and speeding up the process, reducing the role of administrative ministries which often used to place hurdles in the path of major stake sales, officials said.

While presently PSUs for strategic sale are identified by NITI Aayog, the tweak in policy has now brought DIPAM into the picture. DIPAM and NITI Aayog will now jointly identify PSUs for strategic disinvestment, they said.

Also, DIPAM secretary would now co-chair the inter-minister group on disinvestment, along with the secretary of administrative ministries concerned. The change comes within a week of a group of secretaries agreeing for sale of government's entire 53.29 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and its 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), 30 per cent in Concor, 100 per cent NEEPCO and 75 per cent in THDC.

Officials said strategic sale may involve two-stage bidding beginning with an expression of interest (EoI) or a preliminary intent showing bid, and a final financial bid. Pre-bid meetings with likely bidders and roadshows to attract potential investors will form part of the process to provide clarity on every aspect of the stake sale.

Also, data centre will be set up for bidders to look for information on the PSUs up for sale, they added.

Officials said the idea is to complete the stake sale within a time frame, say 4-5 months.

The government has set a target of moblising Rs 1.05 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds and achieving this has become more critical after it doled out Rs 1.45 lakh crore stimulus by way of a cut in corporate tax.

Disinvestment proceeds will be critical for the government to stick to its target of keeping fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of the GDP in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,673.31 -433.56 ( -1.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,174.75 -139.25 ( -1.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.15 -0.82
SBI 249.95 -1.65
HDFC 1,978.30 0.19
BPCL 515.55 -3.02
HDFC Bank 1,189.70 -2.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.15 -0.94
SBI 249.90 -2.00
Kotak Mahindra 1,562.35 -3.32
BPCL 515.20 -3.14
Indiabulls Hsg 245.45 -7.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 129.55 1.13
Infosys 793.45 1.00
TCS 2,079.35 0.93
Tech Mahindra 708.15 0.80
Wipro 237.70 0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 129.60 1.01
Infosys 793.25 0.99
TCS 2,078.65 0.96
NTPC 117.45 0.60
IndusInd Bank 1,264.00 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 236.85 -5.84
UltraTechCement 3,979.55 -4.03
Grasim 654.40 -3.72
Titan Company 1,250.90 -3.44
Kotak Mahindra 1,563.15 -3.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,562.35 -3.32
ICICI Bank 413.75 -3.17
HDFC Bank 1,188.95 -2.79
Tata Motors 119.55 -2.37
Larsen 1,424.15 -2.35
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram