English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Rs 22,594-crore Numaligarh Refinery Capacity Expansion Project
The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months after the approval and receipt of statutory clearances, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.
New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal addresses during the All India Conference on Railway Security, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a capacity expansion plan for Numaligarh Refinery in Assam from the existing 3 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA at an estimated cost of Rs 22,594 crore.
The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months after the approval and receipt of statutory clearances, Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to the project for expansion of Numligarh Refinery Assam with capacity to be expanded from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA.
The expansion project involves setting up crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore, he said.
The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months after the approval and receipt of statutory clearances, Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to the project for expansion of Numligarh Refinery Assam with capacity to be expanded from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA.
The expansion project involves setting up crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|208.35
|2.64
|Jet Airways
|269.70
|-8.17
|Zee Entertain
|452.10
|-1.03
|Reliance
|1,135.90
|0.55
|Infosys
|736.80
|1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,120.00
|-0.05
|Yes Bank
|208.35
|2.66
|Jet Airways
|271.00
|-7.95
|Natco Pharma
|679.90
|-1.68
|Graphite India
|752.50
|8.33
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|208.35
|2.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|829.60
|2.57
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.70
|2.11
|Wipro
|336.55
|2.05
|BPCL
|347.25
|1.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|208.35
|2.66
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.90
|2.02
|Infosys
|736.55
|1.38
|ICICI Bank
|375.10
|0.68
|ONGC
|146.00
|0.62
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|286.45
|-1.93
|Bharti Infratel
|275.85
|-1.39
|Bajaj Finance
|2,569.85
|-1.32
|Vedanta
|196.30
|-1.31
|UPL
|766.10
|-1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|196.25
|-1.33
|Bharti Airtel
|333.00
|-1.38
|Asian Paints
|1,389.00
|-1.21
|Hero Motocorp
|2,883.65
|-0.94
|Bajaj Finance
|2,572.95
|-1.01
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Uri Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam Film Continues its Dream Run
- AR Murugadoss Denies Directing Rajinikanth in a Political Thriller
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- WhatsApp Gets Dedicated Button for Group Conference Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results