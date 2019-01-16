LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cabinet Approves Rs 22,594-crore Numaligarh Refinery Capacity Expansion Project

The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months after the approval and receipt of statutory clearances, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cabinet Approves Rs 22,594-crore Numaligarh Refinery Capacity Expansion Project
New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal addresses during the All India Conference on Railway Security, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a capacity expansion plan for Numaligarh Refinery in Assam from the existing 3 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA at an estimated cost of Rs 22,594 crore.

The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months after the approval and receipt of statutory clearances, Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to the project for expansion of Numligarh Refinery Assam with capacity to be expanded from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA.

The expansion project involves setting up crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore, he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,321.29 +2.96 ( +0.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,890.30 +3.50 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 208.35 2.64
Jet Airways 269.70 -8.17
Zee Entertain 452.10 -1.03
Reliance 1,135.90 0.55
Infosys 736.80 1.40
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,120.00 -0.05
Yes Bank 208.35 2.66
Jet Airways 271.00 -7.95
Natco Pharma 679.90 -1.68
Graphite India 752.50 8.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 208.35 2.64
Indiabulls Hsg 829.60 2.57
IndusInd Bank 1,526.70 2.11
Wipro 336.55 2.05
BPCL 347.25 1.62
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 208.35 2.66
IndusInd Bank 1,526.90 2.02
Infosys 736.55 1.38
ICICI Bank 375.10 0.68
ONGC 146.00 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 286.45 -1.93
Bharti Infratel 275.85 -1.39
Bajaj Finance 2,569.85 -1.32
Vedanta 196.30 -1.31
UPL 766.10 -1.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 196.25 -1.33
Bharti Airtel 333.00 -1.38
Asian Paints 1,389.00 -1.21
Hero Motocorp 2,883.65 -0.94
Bajaj Finance 2,572.95 -1.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram