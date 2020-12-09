News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Cabinet Approves Rs 22,810 Crore for Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to Push Fresh Hiring by Firms
1-MIN READ

Cabinet Approves Rs 22,810 Crore for Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to Push Fresh Hiring by Firms

File photo of labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. (PTI)

File photo of labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. (PTI)

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, the government will for two years provide employee and employer contribution to the retirement fund for new hires by businesses and entities, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 22,810 crore outlay for a new employment scheme that aims at encouraging businesses to do fresh hiring. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, the government will for two years provide employee and employer contribution to the retirement fund for new hires by businesses and entities, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.

The scheme would till 2023 entail an outgo of Rs 22,810 crore and would benefit around 58.5 lakh employees.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...