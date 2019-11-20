English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Rs 42,000 Crore Relief for Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio on Spectrum Payments
The move was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Image for Representation (File Photo)
New Delhi: Providing relief to telecom companies, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a moratorium of two years for spectrum payments, sources said.
The move to defer payments for 2020-21 and 2021-22 will give Rs 42,000 crore relief to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, they said.
The move was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
