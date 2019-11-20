Take the pledge to vote

Cabinet Approves Rs 42,000 Crore Relief for Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio on Spectrum Payments

The move was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
Cabinet Approves Rs 42,000 Crore Relief for Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio on Spectrum Payments
Image for Representation (File Photo)

New Delhi: Providing relief to telecom companies, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a moratorium of two years for spectrum payments, sources said.

The move to defer payments for 2020-21 and 2021-22 will give Rs 42,000 crore relief to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, they said.

The move was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

